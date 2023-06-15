DAgainst the background of the Russian war of aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has once again called for his country to join NATO quickly. He had discussed a common line for the NATO summit in Vilnius in July with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, he said in his daily video address on Wednesday. “This is precisely the moment when Russian assumptions that someone in NATO is still afraid of Russia should be completely shattered,” he said.

Fears and false consideration towards Moscow fueled “Russia’s aggressive ambitions,” said Zelenskyy. However, Ukraine has shown how this aggression can be neutralized – and thus also contributed to strengthening NATO.

All ruins must be rebuilt

In addition, the Ukrainian head of state reported on preparations for a conference in London intended to help rebuild his country. His concern is to rebuild all the ruins in Ukraine. “If the ruins disappear, not only the attacker loses, but also the idea of ​​aggression,” he said.

He again criticized the insufficient enforcement of sanctions against Russia. As the day before, he responded to a Russian missile strike – this time against the port city of Odessa. Many components of these rockets came from abroad. Zelenskyy argued that if the sanctions were consistently enforced, Russia would no longer be able to shell Ukraine.

Kiev: High Russian losses after Ukrainian offensive

The Ukrainian military inflicted heavy losses on the occupying Russian forces during its offensive – at least that’s what the government claims. “Despite false Russian reports to the contrary, the Ukrainian army suffered only a fraction of the casualties during its offensive compared to the occupiers,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar wrote on Telegram on Wednesday. According to them, the ratio in the Bakhmut area is almost 1:9, in southern Ukraine it is a good 1:5. This information cannot be verified independently.







In the past few days, the Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that it has thwarted the Ukrainian offensive and inflicted heavy casualties on the attacking troops. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin spoke of “catastrophic losses” for Kiev, apparently referring to the ministry’s figures. Maljar denied these statements and described them as part of a disinformation campaign aimed at demoralization.

Judging by the media reports, the Ukrainian offensive, which has been going on since the beginning of June, is making slow progress. The troops were able to conquer some towns in the south of the Ukraine and pushed back the Russians on the flanks at Bakhmut. However, the Ukrainians have not yet succeeded in breaking through at the front. In the south of Ukraine, heavy rains are also hampering the advance of the troops.