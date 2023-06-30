MMore than 16 months after the start of the Russian war of aggression, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj renewed the call for his country to have concrete prospects of EU membership in the near future. “Ukraine influences the strength of Europe. That’s a fact,” said Zelenskyy on Thursday in his evening video address. “And this year is the time to use these and other facts to strengthen unity in Europe – starting with the start of negotiations for Ukraine’s EU membership.”

Meanwhile, former US Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Ukraine. The Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was also received by Selenskyj in Kiev.

The EU does not offer Kiev any far-reaching security guarantees

For the time being, the EU has not promised Ukraine any far-reaching security guarantees for the time after a possible end to the Russian war of aggression. At the EU summit in Brussels, the heads of state and government of the member states could only agree to vaguely declare their willingness to contribute to “future security commitments”. This term is not usually understood to mean direct military support. It is therefore considered weaker than that of security guarantees.

Last year, the EU officially made Ukraine, which had been attacked by Russia, a candidate for accession. So far, Kiev has met two of the seven requirements for starting accession negotiations. It is about a stronger fight against corruption – especially at high level. In October, the EU Commission will decide whether to recommend EU heads of state and government to start accession talks with Ukraine. However, this is not a guarantee of membership.

Former US Vice President Pence visits Ukraine

With a visit to Ukraine, former US Vice President Pence clearly supported the country under attack. In doing so, he also made his position in the competition for the US Republican presidential candidacy for the 2024 election clear. “It is vital that America continues to lead on the world stage. That we oppose the naked aggression that we have seen here,” said the 64-year-old in an interview with an NBC journalist, which, according to the US broadcaster, was recorded in the town of Moschchun, not far from Kiev.







Greta Thunberg in Kyiv

Swedish environmental activist Thunberg also visited Kiev. Together with an international working group, she wants to record the environmental damage caused by the Russian war of aggression. “We need your professional help,” said President Zelenskyj, who received the group. In particular, he pointed to the terrible devastation in the southern Kherson region caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam and the subsequent floods since the beginning of June.

“I don’t think the world’s response to this ecocide was sufficient,” Thunberg said, according to Ukrainian media. “I don’t think any response can be sufficient. Because there are simply no words to describe this brutality.”