From: Stephanie Munk

Zelenskyj pulls off a coup in the Ukraine war: he fetched the defenders of Mariupol back from his visit to Turkey. Russia wanted to put them on trial.

Lviv – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not return alone from his visit to Turkey: Zelensky personally brought at least five high-ranking officers involved in the defense of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol back to Turkey Ukraine. “Home,” Zelenskyy wrote under a photo on his Telegram channel on Saturday (July 8).

The picture shows Zelenskyy on the plane with three commanders of the Azov regiment, the chief of the 36th Marine Brigade Serhiy Volynskyy and the commander of the 12th Brigade of the National Guard Denys Schlehu.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky personally brought Azov militants defending Mariupol back to Ukraine. © Screenshot/Telegram

Azov defenders of Mariupol were taken prisoner by the Russians during the Ukraine War

The men were in Ukraine war after the capture of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, which had been contested for months, were taken prisoner by the Russians, but were then extradited to Turkey. They have now been returned to their homeland “after negotiations with the Turkish side,” according to the Ukrainian presidential administration.

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol became the epicenter of bitter fighting shortly after the start of the Ukraine War. The battles around the city surrounded by Russian troops lasted several months. In the end, several thousand Ukrainian soldiers, including fighters from the nationalist Azov regiment, were holed up in the Azovstal steelworks. The last defenders only surrendered in May. Many Russians now want to buy real estate in Mariupol – despite the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Russia sees repatriation as a violation by Türkiye and Ukraine

Russia wanted to put the Ukrainian fighters on trial. The nationalist Azov regiment in particular has repeatedly served Moscow as a justification for the Ukraine war and for the claim that it is allegedly “liberating” Ukraine from “fascists”. Nevertheless, she later deported several commanders of the regiment to Turkey.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has now criticized the return of the Ukrainian soldiers as a “direct violation of existing agreements” by both the Turkish and Ukrainian sides. The liberation of the Azov commanders from Russian captivity was conditional on their remaining in Turkey until the end of the war, he said.

The Kremlin spokesman speculated that NATO had apparently put great pressure on Ankara so that Zelenskyy could be successful before the NATO summit and in view of the “defeats in the counter-offensive”. (smu/AFP)