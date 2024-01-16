Mhen a speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj wants to forcefully appeal for help for his country in the fight against the Russian war of aggression. The majority of states see Russia's aggression as an unprovoked and criminal war for which the country must be punished, Zelensky said on the first day of his visit to Switzerland. The head of state also wants to use a personal appearance in Davos this Tuesday to wake up the West in times of crumbling support and continue to provide billions and weapons.

At a meeting with Swiss President Viola Amherd on Monday in Bern, Zelensky also announced that the two states wanted to organize a peace summit at the highest level. There was initially no date for the meeting. An invitation to Russia is not planned, as Zelenskyj indicated. All countries that support Ukraine's territorial integrity would be invited, he said. Russia launched the war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022 and occupied large areas of land in the east and south.

The format of such a summit would follow the four peace formula conferences held since spring 2023 in Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Malta and on Sunday in Davos. 83 countries and international organizations were involved in Davos. Russia has never been invited and criticizes the meetings as unrealistic.

Ukraine says it is concerned with the basic requirements for peace, which Zelensky has formulated in a ten-point plan. These include, among other things, the withdrawal of Russian troops from all parts of the country, punishments against Russian war criminals and reparations. The power apparatus in Moscow, on the other hand, repeatedly points out that peace can only be achieved through negotiations with Russia.







Zelenskyj praises Switzerland

Zelensky praised Switzerland, which, despite its neutrality, stands firmly on Ukraine's side and also supports the sanctions against Russia. Switzerland is one of the countries that are committed to justice and a fair peace, said Zelensky. He thanked the country for a new long-term program to support reconstruction in Ukraine. In personal discussions with high-ranking politicians in Davos, he wants to campaign for further billions in aid and arms deliveries. Zelensky had repeatedly emphasized that the support was vital to the survival of his country, which had always been cash-strapped even before the war.

During his visit to Switzerland, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine was also dependent on international help in clearing areas of mines. Switzerland is one of the big supporters. “Today, 174,000 square kilometers of our territory are contaminated with Russian mines and unexploded projectiles. It would be difficult for any country alone to cope with this task,” Zelensky said. Ukraine needs the help of friends to do this.

Russia: drones intercepted over Voronezh

Meanwhile, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia repelled another Ukrainian drone attack over the city of Voronezh in the border area in the southwest of the country on Tuesday night. The ministry said on Telegram that three projectiles were destroyed by air defense. A child was slightly injured after fragments of a downed drone hit an apartment, the region's governor, Alexander Gusev, also wrote on Telegram. According to Gusev, several apartment blocks and private houses were damaged.







When defending Ukraine, attacks on Russian territory also occur again and again. However, the Russian damage or number of victims is disproportionate to the serious consequences of the war in Ukraine.