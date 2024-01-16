“Anyone who believes that Putin only cares about Ukraine is fundamentally mistaken,” warned the Ukrainian president at the World Economic Forum. His country is not just defending itself.

“Putin embodies war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Anyone who believes that they only care about Ukraine is fundamentally mistaken.” Ukraine is not just defending itself: “Which European state could mobilize a force comparable to the Ukrainian army against Russia today?”

Zelensky pointed out that all warnings from the West that equipping the Ukrainian army with Western weapons would cause Russia to escalate were wrong. The reluctance to supply weapons helped Russia and deprived Ukraine of opportunities. Every Russian rocket still has Western components. “Can the West be satisfied with the result of its sanctions?” asked Zelensky, who also thanked the West for its support.