From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Ukraine war: Kiev still hopes for delivery of F16 fighter jets. © Independent Photo Agency Int./imago

To defend against Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression, Ukraine will receive fighter jets, including the F-16.

Munich – In the Ukraine war, Kiev has so far secured some military support from the West. What previously seemed impossible, such as the supply of long-range missiles and tanks, is now on the battlefield. Another milestone is apparently set to follow soon: the delivery of fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukraine war: Kiev will apparently receive fighter jets

For a long time, Ukraine had to fight for the delivery of fighter jets. Immediately after the breakthrough in tanks, the debate about fighter jets had already started. Bilateral meetings and various summits have always been about that. Kiev’s efforts were not without success. At his press conference after the summit of the new European Community, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the delivery of a “significant number” of jets. He published the English translation of his conference in the short message service Telegram.

For the next meeting of Western defense ministers at the US military base in Ramstein, he held out the prospect of consultations on a Ukrainian anti-missile shield, the so-called “Sky Shield for Ukraine”. In Moldova, agreement was also reached on training Ukrainian pilots on fighter jets. It is apparently also about the F-16 fighter jets. The Ukrainian Air Force recently said they were expecting 48 of these jets, news channel ntv reported.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj wants Eurofighter from Germany

Unlike most NATO armies, F-16 fighter jets are not part of the Bundeswehr’s equipment. However, this does not mean that Berlin is out of the picture. Ukraine demands delivery of Eurofighter fighter jets from Germany. “We need everything to protect our people. For three weeks we have been experiencing the worst attacks by Russian drones and missiles in Ukraine,” said the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makaiev, on Tuesday (May 30) on ntv.

Zelenskyi also demanded more Patriot-type air defense systems. These are necessary to protect the airspace as long as Ukraine has no fighter jets. In addition to a fighter jet coalition, a Patriot coalition is therefore also needed to supply Kiev with the necessary systems. “It is very important to have protection. Until we have planes, we need more Patriots,” stressed the Ukrainian head of state. (bb)