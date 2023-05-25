Home page politics

Split

Ukrainian soldiers fire on Russian positions from a Ukrainian tank on the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. © Efrem Lukatsky/AP

“Our actions have already begun”: Ukrainian presidential adviser Podoljak reveals on Italian television that his country’s counter-offensive has already begun.

Kiev/Rome – The long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia’s troops has begun, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak. “The counter-offensive has been going on for days,” he said in an interview on Italian television on Wednesday evening. “This is an intense war along a 1,500-kilometer border. Our actions have already begun,” added Podoliak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to the Italian translation.

At the same time, he denied that Kiev was involved in the attacks in Russia’s Belgorod region. Russia and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are not even able to defend their own territory, Podolyak noted. He continued: “What is happening in the border region is a shock to Putin and will lead to his end.”

The advisor said in general that Ukraine does not want to attack Russian territory. Addressing the Italian journalist, he said: “We are using the weapons you gave us to destroy Russian positions in the Moscow-held territories, including Donbass and Crimea.” Airspace will be closed, said Podolyak. dpa