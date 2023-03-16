Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj assumes that Russia has little left to do in its war against Ukraine. Arms shipments and other assistance “are especially important now, when you sense that Russian aggression is nearing the moment where it can shatter,” the 45-year-old said in his daily video address on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, Moscow has denied US allegations after a military drone crashed in the Black Sea and has leveled allegations against the Washington government itself. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin received moral support in Moscow from Syria’s ruler Bashar al-Assad, who is taking a stance on Russia in the war.

Zelenskyj: Constant pressure on Russia necessary

Thanks to Western help, Zelenskyy believes that Russia’s attack is on the verge of failure. But constant pressure on Russia is necessary, he demanded. In his video speech, Zelenskyj also addressed the decisions made on Wednesday at another meeting of the so-called Ramstein format. Arms deliveries to Kiev are coordinated via this format – named after the US air force base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate, which is the location of several meetings with Ukraine. It was decided to supply ammunition and anti-aircraft weapons, he said. Reports of lack of ammunition on both sides had recently increased.

The crash of the US military drone over the Black Sea is making waves. On Wednesday evening, the Kremlin also spoke up in the affair and blamed the government in Washington for the crash. “Perhaps those who are not entitled should not have flown there, then everything would have been clean,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Russian state television. The United States had previously raised allegations that Russian fighter jets had dumped fuel on the drone. According to the Pentagon, the drone was traveling in international airspace.