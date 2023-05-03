Zelenskyi in Helsinki | Zelenskyi: “We will not attack Putin or Moscow”

According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s only goal is Russia’s withdrawal from its soil. According to Zelensky, Putin’s Ukraine leaves the fate in the hands of justice.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi denied on Wednesday Russia’s claims that Ukraine would have tried to carry out a drone strike To the Kremlin last night.

According to the Kremlin’s press service, two unmanned aerial vehicles were used in the attack attempt, which were repelled. The Kremlin called the attack a terrorist attack planned by the Ukrainian government, which was intended to threaten the Russian president Vladimir Putin breath.

A screenshot of the video, which shows the alleged drone strike, provided by the news agency Reuters.

Visiting in Helsinki Zelenskyi emphasized at a press conference on Wednesday evening that he considers the accusations baseless.

“We are not attacking Putin or Moscow. We fight on our own soil and defend our own villages and towns. We don’t have enough weapons even for that. That’s why we don’t use them anywhere else,” he replied to the claims.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s only goal is Russia’s withdrawal from its soil. According to Zelensky, Putin’s Ukraine leaves the fate in the hands of justice.

According to Zelensky, Russia is trying to use accusations to motivate its soldiers for the war against Ukraine, in which it has not been successful according to its plans.