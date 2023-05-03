Zelenskyi in Helsinki | Ukrainian woman burst into tears in front of the Presidential Palace: “Congratulations to mother”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi brought the feelings of the citizens to the surface during his visit to Helsinki.

Wednesday was historic and for many citizens also a memorable day personally.

May 3 will go down in the history books as the day when the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited Helsinki for the first time.

An estimated two hundred people had gathered near the Presidential Palace in the center of Helsinki to watch the President’s arrival.

Among there were both locals and tourists, including Ukrainians.

Ukrainian flags flew in the middle of the crowd when Zelenskyi and the president of the republic Sauli Niinistö greeted the people. People clapped and cheered.

A Ukrainian who moved to Finland to escape the war Oksana Lukotsova was watching the Zelenskys his son Dmytron with. Lukotsova burst into tears to Zelensky when sending her greetings to the world, the woman was especially moved and conveyed her greetings to her homeland.

“We want our friendship with Finland to grow and for us to trust each other,” he said, among other things.

“We want to send greetings to our hometown Herson, to our neighbors, we miss you very much. We want to send greetings to mother, relatives. I hope that we will return soon, and we believe in our victory, glory to Ukraine, glory to Finland, glory to the heroes.”

For many others present, seeing Zelenskyi was an emotional and sensitive moment.

Finland was the sixth country Zelenskyi has visited since Russia launched a war of aggression in Ukraine more than a year ago in February.

Zelensky’s visits have been secret until the last moment, and this time too no information was leaked in advance.

A Belgian man who was visiting his daughter studying at the university in Helsinki had seen a car driving by with Finnish flags. That’s how you knew that some important visit was underway.

“But I didn’t know it was him,” the man said, referring to Zelensky.

He praised the president of Ukraine, a former actor, among other things, for how he has strengthened the sense of unity among citizens in the midst of an extreme crisis.