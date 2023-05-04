Zelenskyi in Helsinki | This is how Zelenskyi explained Ukraine’s NATO membership in Helsinki

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is already fighting for NATO by defending itself against Russia.

3.5. 21:47

One a clear reason for the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky for a visit on Wednesday In Helsinki, the country’s aspiration to become a member of the military alliance NATO was discussed.

This was also told by Zelenskyi himself at the press conference held at the Presidential Palace before his conversation with the president Sauli Niinistön and with other prime ministers of the Nordic countries.

“We have supported Finland’s efforts to become a member of NATO and we are happy to congratulate you on your membership. What kind of security guarantees do we expect for Ukraine? The same,” Zelenskyi commented, referring to Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Zelenskyi stressed in his speech that he understands that membership is impossible at the same time as it is the target of Russia’s active war of aggression. However, he said that Ukraine needs a more active approach from NATO in promoting Ukraine’s membership.

“The Ukrainian people want more than open doors, we would like political support today,” Zelenskyi stated, referring to NATO’s open door policy.

According to him, Ukraine is practically fighting for NATO’s common defense by weakening its biggest enemy, Russia. Zelenskyi also reminded that Ukraine has been determinedly striving to become a member of NATO for a long time and, among other things, has written the membership aspiration into its constitution.

Zelenskyi in his speeches at the press conference already looked towards the summit meeting of the military alliance to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania in July. According to him, NATO should go beyond its open door policy at the meeting and present an invitation to Ukraine as a member there.

“Ukraine can and must be [Naton] 33rd member country. We understand that membership is impossible to achieve during the war, but there is no obstacle to a political decision,” Zelenskyi commented on the issue.

President Sauli Niinistö also thought it was important that the issue be brought up before the Vilnius summit and that the open door policy be adhered to. However, he did not take a position on the exact timetable for Ukraine’s NATO membership.

“It is important that NATO member countries can speak with one voice on this matter in Vilnius,” Niinistö said.

“We have heard slightly different views regarding our own membership and regarding Sweden’s membership. NATO is stronger when it speaks with one voice. And we should discuss this before Vilnius.”