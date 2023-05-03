Zelenskyi in Helsinki | On the meeting with Orpo Zelensky: Finland’s support for Ukraine will continue regardless of the government

Petteri Orpo, who formed the government, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

The government shaper Petteri Orpo (kok) the president of Ukraine discussed in his meeting to Volodymyr Zelensky with Finland’s extensive support for Ukraine.

“I assured that these arms aid packages and supporting Ukraine have been strongly supported across party lines in Finland, and regardless of the government’s decisions, this will continue,” Orpo told the media at Säätytalo.

According to Orpo, the discussion about support took place at a general level, and according to him, for example, Hornet fighters were not mentioned.

“He must have understood that I have no such mandate to make promises. But probably the important message was that they don’t have to worry about Finland.”

Orphan according to, even if spending adjustments would otherwise have to be made in the coming government term, it is necessary to continue supporting Ukraine.

“As far as Ukraine is concerned, it has already been established in the past season that these are issues that must be taken care of. Ukrainians are fighting for life and death. Under criminal attack, they are fighting for Western democracies, including us. That’s why Ukraine gets the help it needs,” Orpo assured.

Zelenskyi arrived in Helsinki on Wednesday for a visit. Orpo met with Zelensky in the middle of the government negotiations, which started this week at Säätytalo.