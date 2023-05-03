Zelenskyi in Helsinki | In Russia, Zelensky’s visit was left behind by the Kremlin’s shock news

Some of the Russian media drew parallels between the Kremlin’s drone attack and Zelensky’s foreign visits.

Ukrainian presidential to Volodymyr Zelensky the visit to Helsinki was mainly covered very briefly in Russia.

By the end of the afternoon on Wednesday, the most read news of the state-owned news agency Tassi was the singer legend who moved to Israel Under Pugatsova arrival in Moscow.

The second most read news – and the number one news of all Russian media – was about the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow the night before. According to the Kremlin, Ukraine had targeted the Russian president Vladimir Putin against.

Even in the opposition media, Zelensky’s visit to Helsinki was mercilessly covered by aerial coverage.

Read more: Experts comment on the alleged attack on the Kremlin: “This is an escalation in any case”

At the latest after the alleged drone attack was reported in the afternoon, there was not even a glimpse of the Ukrainian president’s unusual visit abroad on the front pages of the Russian media.

By early evening, no official comments regarding the visit had been made from Russia either.

The drone attack directed against the Kremlin and Putin also filled the Twitter stream of the Russian news media starting in the afternoon.

Zelenskyi’s visit to Finland, for example, was not found at all in Tassi’s Twitter news feed.

Read more: Zelenskyi arrived in Finland – This is what the situation looks like on the Ukrainian front right now

of Moscow university docent Alexey Fenenko had time to comment on Zelensky’s visit to Helsinki on Wednesday afternoon for Izvestija.

The Russian docent suggested that Ukraine, Finland and Sweden should now expect joint actions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia in the Baltic Sea region. The countries could thus try to get Russia, which is fighting in Ukraine, to share its resources.

According to Izvestia, Fenenko has a doctorate in political science and works at Moscow State University in the Faculty of World Politics.

“The main goal is to increase pressure on Russia in the Baltic Sea region, so that, firstly, we can withdraw our forces from Ukraine, and secondly, create tensions around Kaliningrad and the Gulf of Finland, and force us to share our forces and resources,” Fenenko said.

On the other hand the alleged attack on the Kremlin and the continuation of Zelensky’s foreign visits even after Helsinki were also managed to be tied together in the Russian media.

Russian media Pravda writes how “many paid attention to the fact that Zelensky’s surprise visit to Finland took place the day after the attack. Just like his press secretary’s announcement that he is not scheduled to return to Ukraine directly after his visit to Finland”.

Pravda’s news also found its place on the front page.