From: Bettina Menzel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj at a press conference in Oslo on December 13, 2023 (archive photo). © picture alliance/dpa/NTB | Javad Parsa

Without further US aid, Ukraine cannot win the war. The Ukrainian president is still ready to fight – and is even talking about a new counteroffensive.

Kiev – US military aid for Kiev remains stuck in Congress. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air defense shield is becoming more and more perforated and the lack of artillery ammunition is becoming noticeable at the front. In an interview with the Washington Post Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj made it clear: Without US aid, we will have to withdraw step by step.

Lack of ammunition at the front: Ukrainian withdrawal is threatened without US military aid

For US politicians it is a vote in Congress, for Ukrainian soldiers on the front the hesitation results in too little ammunition – and more danger. “If there is no US support, it means we have no air defense, no Patriot missiles, no electronic warfare jammers, no 155-millimeter artillery shells,” Zelenskyy told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday. “That means we will go back, retreat, step by step, in small steps.”

We're trying to find a way not to retreat.

A concrete consequence of the ammunition shortage: “If you need 8,000 rounds a day to defend the front line, but you only have 2,000 rounds available, you have to do less,” the Ukrainian president continued. This could be done by withdrawing. “You have to make the front line shorter.” Because if there was a breakthrough, Russia could advance into the big cities. Zelenskyj still appeared ready to fight: “We are trying to find a way not to retreat.”

Assuming the front remains stable, the Ukrainian president is even considering a new counteroffensive this year. This is necessary because if Ukraine does not take steps for a counteroffensive, “Russia will do it.” One analysis the US war experts at the Institute for the Study of War According to Kiev's forces, they are currently succeeding in preventing Russian forces from making tactical advances along the front. But continued delays in U.S. military aid would “increase the danger of Russia’s operational success, […]“and potentially exponentially, according to the experts.

Ukraine's Battle in Depth: Atacms Missiles in Response to Russian Attacks from Crimea

Zelenskyy urgently called for more long-range Atacms missiles. From the president's perspective, these could hit targets on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia has occupied in violation of international law. In particular, airfields from which fighter jets take off, which caused serious damage in Ukraine. “If Russia knows we can destroy these jets, they will not attack from Crimea. It's like the sea fleet. We have driven them out of our territorial waters. Now we will push them out of the airports in Crimea,” said the Ukrainian president.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had previously called for more Patriot air defense systems. Last week there were also insider reports that the USA wanted to stop Ukraine from drone attacks on oil depots in the Russian hinterland. Zelenskyj confirmed this indirectly in the interview. “The US reaction to this was not positive,” the president said Washington Postbut added: “We have our Drones used. No one can tell us we can’t do that.”

Future of Ukraine depends on US Congress: “Don’t waste time”

Looking ahead, Zelensky said Ukraine's options depend on what the US Congress decides. As long as that is not certain, “we will stay in the East, where we are now.” Half a year has already been lost, said the Ukrainian President. “We can't waste any more time. Ukraine must not be a political issue between the parties.” Republicans had recently delayed military aid to Kiev. After the Easter break at the beginning of April, the issue will be taken up again in the US Congress.

The debate is seen by some as a possible harbinger for the relationship between Kiev and Washington if former US President Donald Trump is re-elected. The Republican has shown closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past and recently stated to trust the Kremlin chief more than the US secret services. Trump also claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. But even if the Republican were to run for a second term, Mikhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Zelensky, was optimistic that the US would continue its military aid.

On the one hand, there are economic reasons for this: “The American military-industrial complex is, among other things, an important donor for the American political parties, and sales mean jobs and profits,” said the consultant Interview with Politico. If all else fails, Podolyak will rely on Zelensky's communication skills to win over Trump. The Ukrainian president “is able to grasp the emotions and thoughts of politicians in different countries, and he is good at identifying exactly the arguments that will influence them,” the presidential adviser said.