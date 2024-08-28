In an exclusive interview for the Brazilian newspaper The GlobeUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces a peace plan to end the war and criticises Brazil for siding with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. The interview was given in kyiv, amid the new Russian attacks, to the television presenter The Globe, of Ukrainian origin, Luciano Huck, who was already seen here in Brazil as a possible center-left candidate for the presidency of the Republic.

It was in this interview that Zelensky stated in no uncertain terms that he was preparing a plan to end the war in November. He said he was willing to discuss a peace project with Russia and lamented that Brazil, instead of supporting Ukraine, had allied itself with dictatorial countries such as Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Zelensky, who openly declares himself in favour of ending the war and has announced that he has already prepared his peace proposal, warns that Russia is not ready and asks for help from democratic countries to support his project, which includes the return of the conquered Russian territories.

“It is important for the world to open its eyes because Putin does not agree with a ceasefire or any peace plan,” stresses Zelensky, who reminds democratic countries that those who started the war are those who refuse to end it.

In the interview with The GlobeZelensky is particularly harsh with countries like Brazil, which claim to be in favour of democracy and freedoms and in this case prefer to go hand in hand with dictatorial countries with no interest in ending the conflict.

In the interview, the Ukrainian President winks at the Brazilians, praising their democracy and their rejection of war, and regrets that Lula da Silva still does not openly support Ukraine. Zelensky reveals, however, that he had a friendly conversation with Lula about why Brazil has not openly taken sides in favor of Ukraine, which was a victim and not a protagonist of the war.

Zelensky stresses that “it is a shame that Brazil has not openly supported Ukraine, which is seen as a victim of Russia’s attacks.” He tries to explain that Lula still lives in the Soviet myth: “He thinks of Russia as if the Soviet Union still existed.” “Is China a democratic country? No. And what about Iran or North Korea? Neither of them are democracies.” And he adds: “So what is Brazil, a great democratic country, doing in partnership with this company?”

Zelensky, who openly declares himself in favor of ending the ongoing conflict, is pained to see the Brazilian government not openly declaring whether it is in favor of peace or Russia’s war plans. And he concludes in a tone that is somewhere between pained and critical: “Who is going to win this standoff? Is Brazil going to swallow these four allies or are they going to finish it off?”

The truth is, and it is revealed between the lines of this interview with Zelensky, that Lula, from the beginning, tried to participate directly in the conflict in Ukraine. He had the dream of being able, with his good relations with Russia, to put an end to the conflict as he tried, also in vain, to end the conflict between Israel and Gaza. He did not succeed.

President Lula speaks via videoconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brasilia, Brazil, in March 2023. Ricardo Stuckert (Presidency)

In response to Zelensky’s malicious question about what Lula, the president of a democratic country like Brazil, is doing in the company of openly dictatorial countries, we should remind him that this is not about questioning the democratic character of the former Brazilian union leader, but rather his greater dreams of creating a new global power pole in the south of the world, in contrast to the current leadership of the West, that is, the United States and the European Union. And in which Brazil would have a fundamental role.

This would also explain his difficulty in intervening directly in the electoral conflict in Venezuela without openly condemning the abuses of dictator Maduro in the election results. Lula continues with his old dream of making Brazil a kind of bridge to the new world in political turmoil, where the old clashes with the new. This new world called digital, which increasingly resembles the old analogue politics and whose end is still unknown to anyone.

The ongoing Ukrainian war test could serve as a beacon for the new balances of a world that is becoming more complex every day, as the old instruments of war and peace of the past have become obsolete. No one is yet able to predict the true face of the new world, in which today’s youth appear confused and ready to side with the new and false prophets, who offer them easy solutions that are far removed from democratic values ​​that are increasingly denigrated and confused with corruption and the search for personal favors in politics.

In this case, it is a new war, not of weapons but of principles and new ways of living in a difficult balance between the traditional values ​​inherited from their parents and the desire to participate in the deconstruction of traditional democracy that appears less and less appealing to young people.

Sometimes great fires arise from a simple lit cigarette left in the woods. The same has always happened with wars and great upheavals. It happened with the two great world wars and it could happen with the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel. Therefore, today, Ukraine and Venezuela are not just a simple political accident. They are something more serious and symbolic at the same time.

