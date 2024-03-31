Zelensky to the USA: “Give us the Atacms missiles or we will be forced to withdraw”. And he takes out 4 other councilors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returns to loudly ask for military aid to try to counter Russian firepower. In an interview with the Washington Post the leader of Kiev said that Ukraine urgently needs Atacms missiles that can hit airports in Crimea from where Russia is launching missiles at Ukraine. “Russia has missiles and we don't, with them they attack everything: energy infrastructure, schools, factories, civil buildings”, he said, “when Russia knows that we can destroy these planes, it will not attack from Crimea.”

Zelensky made it clear that without the missiles the Ukrainian army will be forced to retreat and retreat. The Ukrainian president also once again called on the US Congress to quickly approve additional funds. The Ukrainian president stressed that due to internal disputes in Congress, “six months” had been lost and “we cannot waste any more time.” “Ukraine cannot be a political issue between parties,” he further declared.

While the military situation in the face of the Russian invasion is becoming increasingly difficult for Kiev, Zelensky also continues to remove his advisors, and this time fires assistant to the president Serhiy Shefir, who had held the post since 2019. After the publication of the official decree, a spokesperson said that it was “a personnel optimization” of the president's office. The move comes after the president removed Okeksii Danilov from the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council in recent days and Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the leadership of the armed forces on February 8.

Zaluzhnyi was then appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom. Along with Shefir, Zelensky also dismissed three other advisors from his office – Trofimov, Mykhailo Radutskyi and Oleh Ustenko – and two presidential representatives – Natalia Pushkariova and Aliona Verbytska – who supervised the activities of the volunteers and the rights of the military. Shefir is a long-time friend of Zelensky and his partner since the days of Kvartal 95, the production company founded in 2002 by the president when he was an actor. Shefir was a screenwriter, producer and director and Zelensky transferred his shares of the company to him before running for president in 2019.