The President of Ukraine has withdrawn a bill to restore public confidence in constitutional proceedings, which had been submitted earlier to the Verkhovna Rada. This follows from the information posted on the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

The document assumed the termination of powers of all judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU). To date, the line on the status of the project on the Rada’s website indicates that it has been “recalled by the president.”

On October 27, the KSU declared illegal the provision on criminal responsibility for inaccurate declaration for officials. In this regard, Zelensky announced a threat to national security and convened an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, after which he submitted to parliament a draft on the early termination of the powers of judges, declaring their decision null and void, but later asked not to consider this initiative until the conclusions of the Venice Commission were received.

On December 11, the Venice Commission, at the request of Zelensky, provided conclusions on recommendations for overcoming the crisis. The experts came to the conclusion that the decision of the Constitutional Court does not have a sufficiently clear reasoning and a solid basis in the norms of international law. At the same time, it is indicated that the KSU cannot be punished for decisions, but its work can be improved.

Subsequently, the Rada adopted as a basis a compromise version of the bill on the restoration of criminal liability for inaccurate declaration for officials. On December 24, Zelensky signed the law. And on December 29, he issued a decree on the removal of the head of the KSU Alexander Tupitsky from office for a period of two months. The Constitutional Court accused Zelensky of abuse of power.