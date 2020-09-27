President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited cadet Vyacheslav Zolochevsky, who survived the An-26 plane crash in the Kharkiv region, in the hospital. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian leader.

The cadet told the president that the accident happened very quickly, noted that at first it was not clear what was happening. Zolochevsky also said that the cadets and the aircraft crew were familiar and had already flown together before.

Later, the President of Ukraine said that Vyacheslav Zolochevsky, who had come to himself among the wreckage of the plane, extinguished the fire on another cadet. They were both taken to hospital, but his friend later died. Zelensky called the young man’s act “heroism in the middle of the death field.”

The President wished the cadet a speedy recovery, and also talked with his mother and exchanged phone numbers with her. Zolochevsky’s condition at the moment is assessed as satisfactory, writes “Federal news agency“.

An-26 plane crashed near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkov region the night before. It is known that there were 27 people on board the aircraft, including seven crew members and 20 cadets of the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University. Killed 26 people, among them the son of the deputy of the City Council of Nikolaev from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Vadim Olabin. Another person on board the plane is in the hospital.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident. The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine is considering four versions of the reasons for the plane crash, including a technical malfunction, improper performance of duties by the crew, improper maintenance of the aircraft and its preparation for flight, and improper performance of official duties by those responsible for flight control.

On September 26, Zelenskiy declared a day of mourning in Ukraine for those killed in the plane crash.