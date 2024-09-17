With an article by the director Claudio Cerasa, Il Foglio launches an appeal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Cerasa recalls how “over the last twelve years, the Norwegian committee has often made courageous choices, rewarding personalities, individuals and subjects capable of testifying, with the strength of their history, their example, their heroism, their work, an aspect that international public opinion is not always able to connect to the word peace: freedom”.

“In the current year, there could be many small stories that can testify, around the world, to the great battles fought to defend freedom. But no story – Il Foglio emphasizes – has the strength to equal that of a figure who for two and a half years has been doing more than anyone else, more than anyone else, to protect our freedom, as well as that of his people, and to defend the world liberal order that has as its pillar the defense of peace. That figure perfectly matches the face of Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine.. There is no one in the world who has done more than Zelensky to send a clear message to dictators around the world, from Erdogan to Xi Jinping, obviously passing through Putin: the West is not like butter, democracy knows how to defend itself, the open society has the antibodies to react to aggression, and illiberal regimes that want to use force to impose their law must know that they will find a solid wall formed by all those who want to defend peace”.

“Zelensky, in one fell swoop, has scaled down the expansionist dreams of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, has given NATO a good dose of lifeblood, has pushed neutral countries to choose which side to be on, has allowed the useful idiots of dictatorships to be unmasked, has forced the European Union to emancipate itself from Russian dependence, has reminded the world that open societies, despite their limitations, their vices, their problems, know that when the borders of democracies are attacked in the face of those aggressions, waving the white flag, as suggested several times in recent months by the international hypocritical pacifism, is the worst way to protect peace”.