For the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize which will be announced tomorrow 6 October, bookmakers are betting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the first instance and on Russian dissident Alexey Navalny. But between the two favourites, some activist for women’s rights, in the defense of the environment or indigenous peoples, could win.

Nobel Peace Prize to whom and how it is awarded

The Nobel Peace Prize is chosen by a five-member Norwegian committee and selected by the Stockholm parliament. According to Alfred Nobel’s will, he comes awarded to someone who worked for “brotherhood” among nations, reducing armies and holding peace congresses. Over the years it has expanded to involve various types of peace advocates, from international organizations such as the World Food Program to doctors working to support rape victims. The political motivations of the award are always carefully examined to see what kind of message the committee is sending to the world.

Zelensky and Navalny have little chance: here’s why

While awaiting the choice among the 351 candidates, the complete list of which remains secret, experts are expressing growing doubts about the fact that the Nobel committee decides to award the peace prize to the leader of a country that is currently at war.

Navalny’s chances also seem to be declining, given that Russian dissidents have already been awarded the Nobel in previous years. Last year, in fact, the Nobel Peace Prize went to the Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights association Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. The year before, the Nobel Peace Prize went to the editor of Novaya Gazeta Dmitry Muratov, as well as to the Filipino journalist Maria Ressa.

Ilham Tohti the third favorite

Third favorite among bookmakers is the imprisoned Uyghur activist Ilham Tohti, even if this choice would make China unhappy. Among other things, there is a precedent: when the detained dissident Liu Xiaobo won the Nobel Peace Prize, Beijing froze diplomatic relations with Oslo for six years. In the year that marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Nobel Committee may decide to recognize the contribution of activists to peace, said Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute in Oslo. “I think perhaps the most likely candidates would be human rights defenders,” he said.

Between Iran and Afghanistan, women’s fight for rights

The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan and the birth of the ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ movement in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini have drawn attention to women fighting for rights in those countries and elsewhere. She could therefore be rewarded Narges Mohammadi, a 51-year-old Iranian activist and journalist who fights for women’s rights and against the death penalty. She is currently detained in the infamous Evin prison serving a 10-year sentence on charges of having ”spread propaganda” against the Tehran regime. And right here, on the anniversary of Mahsa’s death, she organized a protest with other prisoners who, like her, burned their Islamic veils.

Another possible winner is the Afghan activist Mahbouba Seraj, who, unlike other fellow feminists, decided to stay in Kabul to carry forward, despite the ban by the Taliban in power since August 2021, a campaign in defense of girls’ right to education. ”We are dying! How many times do I have to scream this to the world? ”, was her desperate cry at the United Nations Human Rights Council in September 2022.

Climate change and indigenous rights

The Nobel Committee may also want to shine a spotlight on climate change, a topic last addressed in Oslo in 2007 when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and former US Vice President Al Gore were honored. Because even climate change, in some situations, generates conflicts. In this context, the eligible candidates could be the organizers of the Fridays for Future movement, started by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, but also the indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire, leader of the Kayapo people in Brazil, who has campaigned for decades to protect the Amazon rainforest. “Indigenous involvement in environmental protection will be critical to our prospects of surviving the current crisis,” said Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

If the Nobel Committee decided to focus on the rights of indigenous peoples, they could be the ones to be rewarded Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, a Kankanaey Igorot from the northern Philippines, who served as the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples from 2014 to 2020. In 2018, then-President Rodrigo Duterte included Tauli-Corpuz on a list of suspected terrorists, an intimidating practice according to analysts which forced her to leave the country. According to the New York Times, she has become the personification of what she denounced, ”the criminalization of indigenous activists”.

The indigenous Ecuadorian leader is also a possible Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Carlos Jintiach, of the Shuar people, who for decades have defended the rights of the peoples of the Amazon rainforest and worked against climate change. He is the executive secretary of the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities, a platform of indigenous organizations from tropical rainforests in 24 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

International agency hypotheses

Finally, other potential winners could be the International Court of Justice, to highlight the importance of conflict resolution. But also the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, Unicef ​​or the International Committee of the Red Cross. Also among the candidates is the Human Rights Data Analysis Group, a US-based non-profit organization that uses data to discover, quantify and analyze patterns of mass violence. The NGO’s findings have been used in legal proceedings, such as in the International Criminal Court case against former Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic for his role in the Balkan wars of the 1990s.