Friday, September 15, 2023, 7:36 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, will share the stage at the UN General Assembly, as well as a welcome dinner for dignitaries organized by the US at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. …

This content is exclusive for subscribers