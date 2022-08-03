Since European leaders gave the green light to Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union last June, President Volodymyr Zelensky has come closer to achieving his goal. But life is not a bed of roses. Despite the favorable vote, nothing is definitive yet and Brussels put several demands on the table. Among them, the implementation of an anti-corruption body and improvements in safeguarding the rule of law. Thus, kyiv will have to adapt to European values ​​if it really wants to be part of the Twenty-seven. This Wednesday Zelensky has taken another step in his approach to Europe.

The country invaded by Russia since last February 24 will soon study allowing weddings between people of both sexes. This has been stated by the Ukrainian president, who has asked his prime minister, Denis Shmyha, to consider the possibility of legalizing same-sex marriage. The measure, which responds to a petition presented on July 3 and signed by more than 28,000 people, reflects an approximation to the European values ​​that Brussels requires as a guarantee for its accession.

Despite the small step taken by the Ukrainian Government, all that glitters is not gold, because, as Zelensky has indicated, according to its Constitution, “marriage is based on the free consent of a man and a woman.” He further adds that the country’s Family Code stresses that the “family is the basic primary unit of society” and “consists of persons living together, connected by a common life, with mutual rights and obligations.”

Soviet Penal Code



Decades ago, homosexuality in Ukraine was punishable by up to five years in prison, according to Soviet law, but after the collapse of the Soviet Union, kyiv enacted its own penal code that decriminalized sexual relations between people of the same gender. Even so, getting married for members of the LGTBI collective is still prohibited today.

To legalize marriage between the sexes, it would be necessary to update the laws, and at this time it is not an easy task. Why? As Zelensky has warned, in the midst of a state of emergency, declared by the war against Russia, the Constitution cannot be subject to reform. However, based on article 116 of the same – it states that the Government must take measures to guarantee the freedoms and rights of citizens -, the president has indicated that his cabinet will work to find “solutions” that allow registering civil unions to guarantee those rights and freedoms.