Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky will address a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday. that will focus on the bodies found in the city of Bucha, as announced on Monday by the British diplomatic mission, which chairs the body during April.

The mission did not say whether the president’s videoconference intervention in the Council, unprecedented since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, will be live or recorded.

Tuesday’s meeting was already scheduled before the announcement of Zelensky’s appearance, and will include the participation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The central issue is expected to be the discovery this weekend of bodies in civilian clothes scattered through the streets of Bucha, a town on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, kyiv.

On Monday, Zelensky, wearing a camouflaged coat and bulletproof vest, spent half an hour in the suburbs of Bucha. The Ukrainian president blamed Russian troops for the killings.

“These are war crimes and will be recognized by the world as genocide,” he said.

(Also read: UN asks to investigate possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine)

The body of a dead man lies on the road in the city of Bucha, near kyiv on Sunday. See also Super Bowl: know the details for the great sporting event Photo: EFE/ Oleksandr Ratushniak

For its part, Moscow has denied any responsibility and suggested that the images of the bodies were “fake”.

“The British Presidency of the Council will ensure that the truth about Russia’s war crimes is heard. We will expose (Vladimir) Putin’s war for what it really is,” the British mission to the UN said on its official Twitter account. .

War crimes in Ukraine

And it is that in the kyiv region alone, including the country’s capital, Ukrainian security agents have already documented and recorded more than 1,200 acts considered war crimes attributed to the Russians, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys said on Tuesday. Monastyrsky.

“In the kyiv region alone we have registered more than 1,200 cases of war crimes. It is about looting and crimes committed by orcs (as some Ukrainians call the Russians) on our territories“, denounced the minister on local television channels, publishes the Ukrinform agency.

Referring to the alleged crimes of the Russian troops recorded in the territories already liberated by the Ukrainian army, Monastyrsky pointed out that “the investigators of the National Police, the Security Service and the Prosecutor’s Office are already working together to establish, record evidence and identify who could have committed these crimes.”

(You may be interested: Francis says he is “available” and reiterates his willingness to travel to kyiv)

“All those (Russians) who have been taken prisoner are identified and made available to the Ukrainian Security Service and military authorities for law enforcement,” he stressed.

Once this procedure is finished, “they will be transferred to the Ministry of Justice,” he specified, “where they will be taken to court and may be questioned.”

As previously announced by the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine is holding 600 Russian prisoners captured since the invasion of her country by the Russian Army began on February 24.

“When we talk about the total number (of military prisoners), there are about 600 now. We have to build a special camp in accordance with international law” to house them, Vereshchuk said during the broadcast of the so-called telethon, a television program that they jointly broadcast. the local stations.

In the kyiv region alone we have recorded more than 1,200 cases of war crimes

Suspicions that the Russian Army has committed war crimes in Ukraine have increased after the discovery of hundreds of civilian bodiessome of them handcuffed and previously tortured, in cities like Bucha, after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

The Government of kyiv, several NGOs and international institutions have requested that an investigation be carried out to document these possible war crimes that Russia has denied and attributes to “a set-up”.

EFE and AFP

More news

‘There are crimes that humanity cannot let go without consequences’

International condemnation for massacre of civilians in Ukraine