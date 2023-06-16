President of Ukraine Zelensky will convene a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on issues of corruption and shelters on June 23

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on corruption and shelters on June 23. About it reported on the NSDC website.

“On June 23, 2023, on behalf of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, a meeting will be held. (…) At the meeting, it is planned to consider the issue of overcoming manifestations of corruption in the justice system,” the ministry said in a statement.