Spiegel: Zelensky to attend Rammstein meeting, ask for weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Germany on September 6 to attend a meeting of the Rammstein group and ask allies to give more weapons to Kyiv. This reports Der Spiegel.

“Visit to US Air Force Base in Ramstein, where Defense Secretary is also expected to be present [Германии] Boris Pistorius, is unusual. (…) Until now, the atmosphere in Ramstein has been rather businesslike, but Zelensky’s visit will most likely give the event a political tint,” the publication says.

The publication recalled that Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has been in Germany on an official visit for several days now.

On September 4, Zelensky arrived in Dublin and signed an agreement with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris on support for Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries. Under the agreement, Dublin will provide Kyiv with mine clearance systems and ensure training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.