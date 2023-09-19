Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak for the first time at the UN rostrum, stealing attention in a world besieged by crises and increasingly tired of conflicts, like that of Ukraine.

For the first time, the Ukrainian president attends the UN General Assembly – last year he did so by videoconference – and will participate in a Security Council dedicated to his country, before traveling to Washington, the main ally in his war against Russia, where he will be received at the White House.

“It is very important that our word, our messages are heard by our partners,” said the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky arrived in New York on Monday accompanied by his wife, Olena Zelenska, to participate in the UN General Assembly, and visited a rehabilitation center where Ukrainian soldiers who suffered serious injuries or mutilations are recovering.

“I have begun my visit to the United States with the most important thing: meeting with our wounded fighters at Staten Island University Hospital,” he wrote.

Zelensky this morning on his X social network account.

“Ukraine will present a concrete proposal to UN member states to strengthen the principle of territorial integrity and improve the capacity of the UN to prevent and stop aggression,” he said on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

With Ukraine, “we want a just peace,” said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell. “This is the time to do it to ensure broad support for the Ukrainian formula,” he added at a press conference.

Ukraine has always found great support in the General Assembly, given the impossibility of doing so in the Security Council due to Russia’s veto.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Staten Island University Hospital.

But more and more voices from the Global South are calling for a peaceful solution after a year and a half of war, which has had consequences throughout the world with the skyrocketing of food prices, particularly for the most vulnerable. Ukraine is one of the world’s leading grain producers.

One of those voices is that of the Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will meet with Zelensky for the first time on Wednesday, after accusing him a year ago of being as responsible as Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine.

Brazil seeks a mediating role in the Ukrainian war, without taking sides with kyiv or supporting the Russian invasion. His Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, proposed peace conferences with Ukraine and Palestine, because the noise of war “takes away our time to think,” he said.

However, the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, has already taken it upon himself to lower expectations about whether Zelensky’s presence could lead to any progress that would stop the war in his country: “To be honest, I do not see in this General Assembly the conditions for a serious dialogue on peace. I think the parties are far from this possibility at this moment,” Guterres acknowledged in an interview broadcast Saturday on UN television.

UN General Assembly in 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / EDUARDO MUÑOZ / POOL

More than 140 leaders will parade starting this Tuesday along the rostrum of the 78th UN Assembly in a fragmented world and devastated by crises such as covid-19, the climate crisis, the escalation of conflicts in Africa, Ukraine, the migration crisis or inflation.

Added to this are the geopolitical tensions unprecedented in decades, which have transformed the world into a “multipolar and less multilateral” space, as Borrell defined it.

The Global South wants to turn the page on the conflict in Ukraine to focus on solving increasingly pressing problems and that were supposed to resolve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Member states pledged on Monday to “act without delay” to make this “action plan” a reality “without leaving anyone behind.”

To be honest, I do not see in this General Assembly the conditions for a serious dialogue on peace

These goals “embody the hopes, dreams, aspirations and expectations of people around the world,” recalled UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The first to speak this Tuesday will be Brazil, followed by the United States, Colombia and Cuba, represented by their respective leaders. The big absentees from this global event will be the leaders of Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom (all permanent members of the Security Council). The leaders of Mexico and Venezuela will not come to Latin America either.

For different reasons, the United Kingdom and France decided to send second-level delegations this year, contrary to what has been customary and what happened last year, for example, when President Emmanuel Macron led the French delegation and the first Minister Liz Truss the British.

In the case of France, the only explanations offered were scheduling problems: Macron claimed that he must stay in Paris receiving King Charles III of England, and during the weekend Pope Francis in Marseille. The French delegation will be chaired by the head of diplomacy, Cathérine Colonna.

The absence of the British Prime Minister – for the first time in a decade – apparently has more political reasons: according to the newspaper The Guardian, Rishi Sunak does not want to face criticism from world leaders regarding his country’s lukewarmness with commitments to stop the climate crisis, and even more so when this year it is going to be one of the topics of the world summit.

The president of France, Emannuel Macron, will be one of those absent from the Assembly.

The other two great powers with permanent seats on the Security Council, Russia and China, do not send their heads of state either.but to their Foreign Ministers, although in both cases this has been the usual trend in recent years.

The presence of Vladimir Putin was already considered ruled out since last March the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a search and arrest warrant against him for war crimes.

Since then, he has not made a single trip abroad, not even to summits that were held on “safe ground”, such as the BRICS summit in South Africa or the G77+China summit in Cuba.

It will be the historic head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, who will bring Russia’s voice to the Assembly, and due to a matter of rank he will not be able to intervene until Saturday morning, as happened last year, to then offer one of the most attended press conferences of the great diplomatic event.

As for China, President Xi Jinping reduced his trips to zero during the long confinement due to covid, and this year he has selected his only two trips very well: one to Moscow in March and another in August to South Africa for the summit of the BRICS. He did not even attend last weekend a summit as symbolic as the G77 + China in Havana.

*With AFP and EFE