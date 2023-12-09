Zelensky went to the inauguration of the new President of Argentina, Miley

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky went to the inauguration of the new President of Argentina, Javier Miley. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Office of the Ukrainian Leader.

On the way to Latin America, Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Jose Correia e Silva.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Argentine President will take place on Sunday, December 10.

Russia will be represented at Miley’s inauguration by Ambassador in Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov.