Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received this Saturday (May 14, 2022), in Kiev, a delegation of 4 US senators to discuss strengthening new sanctions on Russia.

The entourage was led by Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Also in Kiev were John Barrasso, Susan Collins and John Cornyn.

Watch video of Zelensky welcoming US congressmen (1min28s):

At the meeting, Zelensky stressed the importance of the US Congress in passing laws banning the import of Russian oil. The Ukrainian president also defended the adoption of legislation that would suspend trade relations with Russia and Belarus.

“I look forward to US support for new sanctions. Furthermore, we believe that Russia should be officially recognized as a state sponsoring terrorism.”he said.

The Ukrainian president mentioned the country’s funding package that is under consideration in the US Senate. The text has already been approved by the House of Representatives, which increased from US$ 33 billion to US$ 39.6 billion the resources destined to military and humanitarian support to Kiev.

The country has already lost US$94 billion – R$483 billion at current prices – in direct damage to civil and military infrastructure since the beginning of the war, according to the KSE (Kiev School of Economics). The cities that suffered the highest direct losses are Mariupol ($9.9 billion), Kharkiv ($7.1 billion) and Chernihiv ($4.2 billion).