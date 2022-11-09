The focal points of the conflict are in Donetsk’s industrial zone around the towns of Bakhmut, Solidar and Avdiivka, the scene of the heaviest fighting in Ukraine since Russia’s military offensive began in late February.

Zelensky said in his video address, Tuesday night:

• “The occupiers are still very active. There are dozens of attacks every day.”

• “They are incurring very big losses. But it remains the same: progress towards the administrative borders of the Donetsk region.”

• “We will not give up one centimeter of our land.”

The area is one of 4 that Russia announced it annexed in late September, and fighting has continued there between the Ukrainian army and Russia’s proxy forces since 2014, the same year Moscow annexed Crimea in the south.

fierce fight

Meanwhile, the RIA news agency quoted a Russian-appointed mayor in the town of Snehorivka, east of the southern city of Mykolaiv, as saying on Tuesday that residents had seen tanks, and that heavy fighting was continuing.

Mayor Yuri Barabashov said: “Residents said there were tanks moving around, and according to their information, heavy fighting broke out on the outskirts of the town. People saw this equipment moving in the streets of the city center.”

Kirill Strimosov, deputy head of the Russian administration in the Kherson region, said on the Telegram application that the Ukrainian forces tried to advance on 3 fronts, including Snehorivka.

Vitaly Kim, the Ukrainian governor of the Mykolaiv region, noted that Ukrainian forces had already expelled Russian forces from the region.

“The Russian forces are complaining that they have already been expelled from there,” he said in a statement on “Telegram”.

Reuters was not able to verify reports of the fighting, and there was no official report on the situation in the city from military officials in Ukraine or Russia.