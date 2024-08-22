Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that the incursion by Ukrainian forces into Russia’s Kursk region was a step in a systematic effort to end the 30-month-old crisis on Kiev’s terms.

Zelenskyy added, during an event in the capital, Kyiv, that the incursion, which began on August 6, in addition to Ukrainian defenses in the east of the country, where Russia is focusing its offensive, is part of a path “to end the crisis on the terms of an independent Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian president said on Sunday that his forces were working to create a buffer zone on Ukraine’s border with Russia as part of what he described as “maximum counter-offensive measures.”

Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, recently stated that his country’s forces had taken control of more than 1,260 square kilometers and 93 villages in the Kursk region.