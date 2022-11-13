The president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, assured that his officers found bodies of soldiers but also of civilians in the areas of the Kherson region recovered by the Kiev troops and abandoned by Russia. The president also reported his progress towards “stabilization and restoration of the law” in the area.

As always, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was forceful. “In the Kherson region, the Russian Army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country,” he lamented.

According to information he gave at his daily evening conference, “investigators have uncovered more than 400 Russian war crimes and have found the bodies of both officers and civilians,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian Army entered the city of Kherson, the capital of the region with the same name, after Moscow’s troops abandoned the only city of this importance that they had managed to capture and after an intense offensive by kyiv.

“Stabilize and restore the law”

After the retaking of Kherson, the Army and the Zelensky Government have the arduous task, first of all, of demining the area in order to make it habitable and passable again.

This is especially important given that much of the region’s public infrastructure has been destroyed. The city of Kherson does not have running water or electricity, so kyiv is accelerating the process of bringing humanitarian aid, such as food and medical supplies, to its inhabitants.

Ukrainian authorities are also working to restore television and radio broadcasts and improve communications in the area.

President Zelensky assured that, in addition, the Army and the police had arrested Russian soldiers and mercenaries. Everything, in favor of “stabilizing and restoring the law.”

With Reuters and AP