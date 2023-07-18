Even without Russia, everything must be done so that we can use this (export) corridor in the Black Sea. We are not afraid.“.

In his daily evening address, he added that he had sent “two official letters to Turkish President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and UN Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres proposing that they continue” exports..

And he considered that “Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey can jointly ensure the operation of the food corridor and the inspection of ships“.

He stressed that about 33 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products were exported to 45 countries under the agreement concluded by Ukraine and Russia in July 2022, mediated by Turkey and the United Nations..

For its part, Moscow announced on Monday that the important agreement had ended “de facto”, hours after a night attack by the Ukrainian army with drones on the Crimean Bridge..

Russia criticizes the obstacles to its exports of foodstuffs and fertilizers as a result of the sanctions. It also accuses rich countries of benefiting from the bulk of Ukraine’s grain exports, which are supposed to be destined for developing countries.

On the contrary, Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that “60% of the quantities” exported went to Africa and Asia..

UN figures show that the three main countries that have benefited from Ukrainian exports across the Black Sea are China, Spain and Turkey.