Kyiv (Agencies)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted yesterday that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are under severe pressure in the east of the country. In a nightly video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said that the military leadership had analyzed the situation around Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region with particular care. Zelenskyy explained that this area has been and remains the focus of Russian attacks, adding that everything must be done to support Ukrainian defensive positions in this area.

Ukraine announced yesterday that its missile forces had bombed a Russian military airport in Crimea. The Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement that the Russian airport in Saki, west of Crimea, had become the latest target of the bombing, adding that the results were being evaluated.

She explained that this airport is one of the operating airports that Russia uses to control airspace, specifically over the Black Sea.