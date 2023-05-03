The embarrassing security breach revealed US concern surrounding a possible Ukrainian counter-attack against Russian forces, as well as concerns about the capabilities of Ukraine’s air defenses.

“I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Zelensky told the newspaper in an interview conducted in Kiev, adding, “We did not have that information. I personally was not informed. It is definitely a bad story.”

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, speaking to CNN, did not confirm or deny Zelensky’s claim, citing only Washington’s commitment “to work closely with Ukraine and our international allies to ensure they receive the security assistance they need to defend their country.”

US authorities accuse Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old National Guard member who was arrested last month, of publishing confidential documents on the Internet, in the worst leak since Edward Snowden in 2013.

Zelensky commented to the newspaper that Washington ignored his warning, “This is not useful for the reputation of the White House, and I think it is not beneficial for the reputation of the United States.”

The documents also contained information about Russian and Ukrainian troop losses, details about NATO reconnaissance flights over the Black Sea, and reports indicating possible US spying on Ukraine.

“Anything that provides advance information to our enemy in one way or another will certainly reflect negatively on us,” Zelensky told the newspaper, refusing to confirm or deny the authenticity of any of the leaked materials.

According to the newspaper, Zelensky pointed out that the great war effort made by the United States must prevail over his personal feelings.

“I can’t risk our country,” he told the newspaper, adding, “Where I can speak frankly I do so. But there are big risks.”

It is suspected that Teixeira posted the documents from early March in a private chat group on the social media platform Discord.

The leak raised questions about why a low-ranking member would have access to such potentially harmful secrets.