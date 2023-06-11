Former Pentagon employee Brian: Zelensky received news of heavy losses from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Former Pentagon officer Stephen Brian said that the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses when trying to attack in the Zaporozhye region. Against this background, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who visited the territory of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv, received unpleasant news about the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine when trying to attack the region, the former military wrote in a column on the platform substack.

“The Russians managed to knock out a lot of Ukrainian tanks, including AMX-10s supplied by the French and Leopard tanks transferred by Germany to Ukraine,” Brian also noted.

According to the ex-Pentagon employee, “perhaps the best” in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 47th mechanized brigade, supported by a huge amount of artillery, failed to push back the Russian military.

“It is not clear what total damage was done to the brigade, but other units were so defeated that some battalions refused to fight,” said Stephen Brien.

Earlier, Brian, in a column for the Asia Times, predicted the collapse of Vladimir Zelensky. The columnist considered this option for the development of the Ukrainian conflict the most likely. According to him, if the Kyiv authorities continue to fight, they will have to pay a huge price in human and material resources.