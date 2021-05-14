Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy was suspected of wanting to hold early presidential elections. The intentions of the head of state on the air of the Nash TV channel were commented on by the former Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Andriy Reva. He is quoted by RIA News…

According to him, Zelensky may announce early elections for the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence, on August 24, and schedule them for the fall. The ex-minister noted that the president will come out with certain initiatives, since the catastrophe in the economy and social sphere forces him to “reboot everything that is happening.”

Reva also believes that it is now beneficial for Zelensky to sacrifice three years of the remaining presidential term in order to win the election again, while he has a real chance of winning.

Earlier it was reported that the majority of Ukrainian citizens oppose Zelensky’s second presidential term. When asked whether they support Zelenskiy to run for a second term in 2024, 52.1 percent responded negatively, according to a SOCIS survey; 26.2 percent of those polled said they support, 15.9 percent of Ukrainians believe that there is still a long time before the elections.