Ukrainian nationalists from the organization “Resistance to Surrender Movement” suspected the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky of high treason due to the failure of a special operation to detain 33 fighters of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner in Minsk. They posted a message about this on their page in Facebook…

According to activists, the operation turned out to be a failure because of the contacts of the head of state with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. They explained that the Ukrainian leader actually committed a crime when he shared information with Minsk about the situation with the mercenaries.

“This action could be unconscious, impulsive, stupid. Maybe Zelensky wanted to achieve a different result. But the action came out in favor of the Russian Federation, ”the message says.

The nationalists also pledged to press for the president’s resignation through mass protests. They plan to hold the first of them on the day of the Constitution of Ukraine, June 28, near the building of his Office. “We will come to the guarantor-impostor and give him a“ suspicion ”of high treason,” the radicals promised and assured that they would take this investigation under “people’s control”.

On July 29, 2020, 33 “Wagnerites” were detained in Belarus, whom the Belarusian authorities accused of preparing mass riots before the elections under the control of “Russian puppeteers”. Some of the mercenaries took part in the hostilities in Donbass, and therefore Ukraine requested their extradition and initially took responsibility for what happened.

Nevertheless, on June 24, 2021, in an interview with 1 + 1 TV channel, Volodymyr Zelenskyy completely rejected Kiev’s involvement in the operation. He explained that the Ukrainian special services had nothing to do with the incident, and the very idea of ​​luring the mercenaries out of Russia belongs to “other countries”. At the same time, he noted that after the arrest of the fighters he personally called Lukashenka and shared valuable information on this topic.