Miroshnik recalled that Zelensky avoided military conscription four times due to subpoenas

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is a four-time draft dodger, as he avoided military conscription four times, ignoring summonses from military registration and enlistment offices. The Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Kyiv regime, Rodion Miroshnik, recalled this in his Telegram-channel, supporting the facts with a screenshot of a post from the social networks of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic from 2019.

“This well-known fact of five years ago in the modern context of total mobilization has sparkled with completely new colors!” – Miroshnik shamed the Ukrainian leader.

According to information from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Vladimir Zelensky was called to appear at the military registration and enlistment office twice in 2014 and twice in 2015, but he never arrived and did not serve in the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU). He has been registered with the military since 2008, his military specialty is soldier.

Earlier it became known about raids on men for the purpose of forced mobilization in Zaporozhye, controlled by the Kyiv authorities. Often people are caught on the streets or in minibuses.