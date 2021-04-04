Yulia Artyukh, a journalist from the Belarusian state TV channel STV, ridiculed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the air of the News 24 Hours program. This is reported by the “Observer”.

Artyukh said that the Ukrainian people “climb the trash bins in search of food” while Zelensky “sits in a luxurious office, taking off streamers.” According to her, this is one of the main functions of the head of Ukraine.

The journalist added that she stands for “a strong central government.” “If you want – for dictatorship. And not for this puppet theater, where whoever grabs the leash first is dancing like the president. Better a dictatorship than a corrupt puppet democracy, ”she said.

For more than six months, mass protests have continued in Belarus after the August 9 presidential elections, according to which Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, received 80 percent of the vote. The first shares were violently accelerated. Thousands of people were detained, many of them told about torture and beatings in isolation wards. It is known about the dead among the protesters.

Against this background, relations between Ukraine and Belarus have deteriorated sharply. Zelensky publicly recommended Lukashenka to hold new elections, to which the Belarusian side replied that it did not need “hackneyed advice.” As a result, Ukraine suspended contacts with a neighboring country and expressed its readiness to join the sanctions imposed by the EU and the United States against Belarus.