Former adviser to Kuchma Soskin: in case of loss of Artemovsk, Zelensky can be overthrown

If Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) is lost, protests could erupt in Ukraine that could lead to the overthrow of President Volodymyr Zelensky. This development of events in YouTube– the channel predicted the ex-adviser of the former head of the republic Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin.

He recalled that thousands of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are now in Artemivsk, and if they are surrounded, the president will not be able to easily get out of the situation. “He is just waiting for an auto-da-fe (public burning of heretics in the Middle Ages. — approx. “Tapes.ru”) together with [главой офиса президента Андреем] Yermak and [главкомом ВСУ Валерием] Zaluzhny, and very quickly, ”Soskin believes.

The former adviser to Kuchma said that Zelensky was already in a difficult position, as the Russian army is gaining new victories, and dissatisfaction with the actions of the country’s leadership is growing in Ukraine. “To you (Zelensky – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will not help, because today the internal political and social situation in Ukraine is very unstable,” Soskin believes.

Earlier, a former adviser to Kuchma said that Zelensky could resign amid the weakening of the position of US President Joe Biden. He also called for the Ukrainian leader to be impeached, accusing him of violating the country’s Constitution.