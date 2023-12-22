Former US intelligence officer Ritter predicted that Zelensky would be executed by order of Zaluzhny

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky may be removed and shot by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter predicted in interview journalist Danny Haiphong.

According to him, in Ukraine the balance in relations between civil and military authorities has been disrupted; Zelensky is spying on Zaluzhny, who is already involved in politics.

“I predict that in January or February there will be a coup in Ukraine and Zelensky will be shot like the leader of Romania Nicolae Ceausescu,” Ritter suggested.

He also compared Zelensky to the leader of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler and called the Ukrainian president's press conference a complete failure. “Imagine if the Nazi dictator had given an interview in April 1945, this is what it would have looked like,” he said.

During his press conference, Vladimir Zelensky did not answer the question about his conflict with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny and rumors about plans for his dismissal.

Reports of a conflict between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the military leadership began to appear in November, after Zaluzhny said in an interview with The Economist that the Ukrainian army would not be able to achieve a breakthrough.

After this, information appeared in the Western media that Zelensky and Zaluzhny could turn out to be political rivals, and disagreements between them have been growing recently. In this regard, in particular, there is talk that Zelensky may try to dismiss Zaluzhny from the post of commander in chief.