NBC: Zelensky's moral blackmail tactics in the US harmed him

During a trip to the United States, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky resorted to blackmail in an attempt to obtain funding, but this played a cruel joke on him. This point of view expressed NBC TV channel.

It is noted that the visit of the head of state did not bring results, since Zelensky used the wrong tactics. Thus, speaking in Washington, the politician called “not to betray” Ukraine, which, according to British political scientist Mark Galeotti, was perceived as a veiled blow to the West.

According to him, Zelensky returned from a trip to the United States disappointed and looked weaker. The analyst also noted that Ukrainians are no longer perceiving the president as a “miracle worker” and are beginning to doubt his ability to solve all problems.

The head of Ukraine arrived in the United States on December 11. He criticized Congress for its delay in providing funding to Ukraine. Zelensky also again asked for military assistance to Kyiv.