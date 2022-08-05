President Zelensky condemned Amnesty International for reporting on the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the human rights organization Amnesty International for reporting on the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it informs publication “Ukrainian Truth”.

According to Zelensky, the organization is trying to “amnesty” Russia by its actions. “If someone makes a report in which the victim and the aggressor seem to be somewhat the same, if some data about the victim is analyzed, and what the aggressor was doing at that time is ignored, then this cannot be put up with,” the head states.

Earlier, Amnesty International published a report in which it convicted Kyiv of violating international law. In it, representatives of the organization documented cases where Ukrainian forces put civilians at risk and violated military law.

In particular, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were accused of placing personnel in schools and residential areas with a large crowd of people. The military turned the building of the university in Bakhmut into their base, the organization clarifies.