Politico: The West is running out of patience with Ukraine

The replacement of the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, with Charles Brown comes at a turning point for Ukraine, when the West began to get tired of the protracted conflict. About it writes Politico.

“Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley will hand over the reins to his deputy on Friday. This could come at the worst possible time, as the West shows signs that it is running out of weapons – and patience – with Ukraine.

Senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Mark Canciana expressed the opinion that the changing of the guard at the Pentagon is taking place at a moment that could become a turning point in the Ukrainian conflict. He noted that if the counteroffensive fails or the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are unable to penetrate the Russian defensive zone to a significant extent, then “concerns about endless military action will intensify.”

Earlier, ex-MI6 agent Alastair Crook, in an interview with the YouTube channel Judging Freedom, said that Vladimir Zelensky is hysterical because the United States intends to force Kiev to hold presidential elections, despite the current martial law in the country.