Ynet: Israel called Zelensky’s possible visit inappropriate

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who wanted to visit Israel, was informed that this visit would be untimely.

According to the Israeli portal Ynet, the Ukrainian leader wanted to visit the Jewish state at the same time as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who again arrived in Israel on October 16. This is the second visit by an American official to Israel since the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

At the same time, the publication emphasizes that the refusal “does not mean that Zelensky will not come to Israel at all.” It is possible that such a trip will take place later or will be combined with one of the Ukrainian leader’s subsequent tours of European countries.

In turn, former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin explained the refusal of the Israeli authorities to visit. In his opinion, Tel Aviv does not treat Vladimir Zelensky as a serious politician.

See also 'Ukraine, crossroads of cultures': the future of Europe in a tragic space They simply don’t perceive it. They think he’s an artist, an upstart Oleg Soskin former adviser to Leonid Kuchma

Zelensky wanted to make a “solidarity visit”

Earlier it became known that Vladimir Zelensky was going to make a “solidarity visit” to Israel and asked to study the possibility of holding it. It was noted that the President of Ukraine called on world leaders to “fly to Israel and support the people who were subjected to a terrorist attack.” As the Axios portal reported, the Ukrainian leader’s office sent an official request to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asking him to coordinate the visit. It was clarified that the discussion is at an early stage; there are no specific dates for the trip yet.

At the same time, Zelensky earlier expressed concern about the possible weakening of the world community’s attention to the Ukrainian conflict due to the situation around Israel. According to him, if Kyiv is deprived of support, “time will play on Russia’s side.”

Blinken tours the Middle East

On October 12, Antony Blinken flew to Israel on an official visit, the purpose of the trip is to meet with high-ranking representatives of the Israeli government. During the visit, he also announced new military aid from the United States.

On October 16, Blinken returned to Israel to make diplomatic efforts to de-escalate a possible wider conflict in the Middle East. Before that, he visited six countries in the region and held talks with Arab officials.

As Bloomberg wrote, the head of the US State Department will inform senior Israeli officials about the position of the leaders of Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on the issue of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The general consensus is that we must do everything possible to prevent the conflict from spreading Antony Blinken US Secretary of State

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked Israel. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli border areas.

Jerusalem called the attack a war and on October 10 began launching large-scale strikes against Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip in response.