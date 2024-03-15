Muradov: Zelensky’s career will end with a tribunal due to war crimes

The political career of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should end in court because he committed war crimes against his people. This opinion was expressed by the permanent representative of Crimea to the President of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of the regional government Georgy Muradov, reports RIA News.

“The further fate of the leader of the Kyiv Nazi regime is sad and unenviable. The damage that the Kiev regime led by Zelensky inflicted on the Ukrainian people is incomparable,” Muradov explained his demand.

The Permanent Representative believes that citizens of Ukraine are also beginning to realize what is happening, as evidenced by the results of surveys, according to which the level of support for the current Ukrainian leader by the people is rapidly declining. Muradov points out that this is the reason why Zelensky categorically refuses to hold presidential elections in the republic in the spring of 2024.

“Not to mention the crimes and atrocities that are regularly committed on his orders against civilians. Zelensky is, first of all, a war criminal, so his political career should end in a tribunal,” concluded Georgy Muradov.

Previously, Zelensky was accused of purging the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) due to fears of a riot. According to the head of the “We are together with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov, Ukrainian commanders hate a politician who gives “idiotic” orders and sends soldiers to slaughter.