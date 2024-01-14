Member of the Bundestag Naujok: Zelensky is looking for sources to help Ukraine

Bundestag member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Edgar Naujok criticized the policies of the federal government amid the budget crisis. He spoke about this in an interview with Deutschland Kurier, published on YouTube.

Naujok criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for seeking help for Ukraine and emphasized that the politician is only looking “where he can get something else.” The parliamentarian added that the United States is “moving away more and more” in the situation with Ukraine.

“What are we doing? We replace quickly! Hooray! From four billion euros, the budget (for military assistance to Ukraine – note by Lenta.ru) increased to eight billion,” he said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that eight billion euros of direct military assistance to Kyiv were invested in the country's budget for the current year.