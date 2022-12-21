CNN Twitter Readers Criticized Zelensky Because of Appearance at Meeting with Biden

Readers of the American television channel CNN in Twitter criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his appearance at a meeting with US leader Joe Biden, where he arrived on Wednesday, December 21.

At the meeting at the White House, the Ukrainian leader arrived in a khaki-colored jacket, refusing the official suit.

“This guy doesn’t have a suit?” wondered issue of cryptocakes42. “He can’t even buy a suit with all the money we sent him.” wrote @nicolasreyes.

“He thinks he’s Che Guevara” spoke out user @Kirkisabadman. “He’s probably here to get some more money” added is he.

“I see this Ukrainian actor is still in character. He appears at a formal event in his military chic suit.” added @joe_boyko.

“It feels like he was adopted by the Biden family and the first lady,” joked @AvesaniWilliam.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States on Wednesday, December 21. His bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden are expected to last two hours.