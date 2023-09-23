Ex-adviser to Kuchma Soskin: Zelensky is not restoring Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky does not want to restore the country’s damaged cities, despite the fact that the West provides money for this. The former adviser to the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, Oleg Soskin, accused him of this in his YouTube-channel.

“The Muscovites in Mariupol did more than Zelensky and his regime in these cities, although huge Western money was allocated for this assistance. Where the money is, it’s unclear, where the help is, it’s unclear,” he said.

Soskin suggested that the money could have been stolen.

Earlier, Soskin said that large Ukrainian cities risk being left without electricity, water and heat, and disaster awaits residents of high-rise buildings. In his opinion, such consequences may occur due to the loss of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric station, since due to its inoperability the capacity of the remaining stations will decrease. Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Krivoy Rog, Kharkov, as well as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Lviv may be left without vital resources.