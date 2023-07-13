NYT announced Zelensky’s threats not to attend the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky allowed himself to blackmail NATO. The American newspaper The New York Times (NYT) writes about this, citing a source.

As it became known to the publication, the Ukrainian leader threatened not to appear at the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. The NYT interlocutor specified that such statements were made on the evening of Tuesday, July 11.

The publication explains that Ukraine was promised an invitation to the alliance “when all allies agree and the conditions are met,” while the terms and conditions of entry were ignored. Zelensky and his most vocal supporters in Central Europe wanted more—clear time frames.

However, Zelenskiy was later forced to tone down his rhetoric so as not to anger Kyiv’s allies. John Sparks, a correspondent for the British TV channel Sky News, noted that Kyiv cannot afford to quarrel with individual leaders of countries or set public opinion against itself in Europe and North America.

Earlier, NATO leaders urged Zelensky to calm down after he criticized the lack of a time frame for inviting Kiev to the alliance and its membership in the association, stressing that this looks like a lack of readiness to accept Ukraine into NATO. According to Bloomberg, when the Ukrainian leader arrived at the alliance’s summit, the leaders of the military bloc countries let him know that he had gone too far, and also appealed to him to “cool down and look at the whole package” of the West’s commitments. According to media reports, Zelensky’s statement irritated the Americans, while the British tried to resolve the conflict, and the Germans tried to formulate alternatives.

It also became known about the conflict between Zelensky and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. Tog said that Ukraine should be more grateful for the weapons supplied by the West. According to him, the haste of the Ukrainians to get all possible help led to the fact that they did not always say that they were grateful for the arms supplies.

You know, we’re not Amazon. I told them this last year when I drove 11 hours to get a list of needed weapons. Ben Wallace UK Secretary of Defense

In response, Zelensky suggested to Wallace that Ukrainians thank him every morning for providing military support. “I just don’t know how else we should be thankful. We can wake up in the morning and thank the minister,” he said.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that Zelensky’s rudeness towards the British politician is blackmail. “Zelensky was rude, mocked, trolled the British Minister of Defense… By and large, he blackmails them all with the amount of knowledge that he has,” the diplomat noted. In this position, the Ukrainian leader continues to put forward new demands, Zakharova added.

Europe Diplomatic journalist Anna van Densky noted that Zelensky’s incorrect behavior did not go unnoticed, even if he was not told about it directly. According to van Denski, the head of state behaves like a “capricious prima donna”, believing that the whole world owes him.

Ukraine will become a member of NATO “someday”

Earlier, Zelensky said that Ukraine would never exchange the country’s territory for NATO membership. He also asked the alliance to specify the conditions that the republic must fulfill in order to join it.

But the outcome of the summit was the actual refusal of Kyiv in admission to the alliance. In particular, US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine will not join NATO until the conflict with Russia is resolved.

This will not happen in the near future. Won’t happen until the war is over Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

At the same time, he expressed the opinion that Zelensky remained satisfied after the summit.

In turn, Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Elena Kondratyuk noted that the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius were disappointing, but one must be realistic. She expressed confidence that the alliance remains the greatest guarantee of security for Ukraine.

The head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, explained the pessimism of NATO leaders regarding Ukraine’s accession to the alliance. In his opinion, the reason lies in the failed counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army, and it was indicative that the leaders spoke about supporting Kyiv and maintaining its defense capability, and not about its victory.